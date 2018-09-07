No data breach after hacking said Chichester City Council

There has been no data breach after servers at Chichester City Council were hacked, a spokesman has confirmed.

Some links on the website are still being fixed but the spokesman said the website is up and running along with emails.

He added: "We are expecting a report to our committee on the incident.

"My sincere wish is that the influence of the individuals responsible be used for the good of mankind."

Staff and councillors endured their fourth day without use of their website or emails yesterday (Thursday 6).

Speaking at the time, the city council's clerk said the hacking had been a 'sophisticated attempt' and called the incident a 'major nuisance'.

READ MORE:

'Worrying' county lines drug issue raised at city council meeting

Councillors 'deserve explanation' after Sammy Transport closure

Problems with Chichester police presence and 101 system raised at council meeting



Read more at: https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/problems-with-chichester-police-presence-and-101-system-raised-at-council-meeting-1-8627940