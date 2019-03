A phone shop in Chichester's East Street has closed down suddenly.

Phone Boss had been operating at 30a East Street but today the shop appeared empty and boarded up, with a sign advertising the unit as for rent.

Phone Boss in East Street, Chichester, has closed down

A notice on the door read: "Dear customers, we are now unfortunately closed.

"Thank you to our loyal customers for choosing us for your services!

"Any existing repairs and laboratory jobs will be completed. If you currently have a repair booked in with us you will be contacted shortly."