Prefects inspect progress at new car park built by Rolls-Royce

Prefects at the March CE Primary School inspected their new car park today, as it nears completion.

The prefects toured the site and talked to the construction team to learn how the car park has been designed and built, and the different materials used.

They were joined by headteacher Nicky Metcalfe, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ head of corporate relations, Andrew Ball.

The school’s dedicated car park has been built by Rolls-Royce as part of a wider car parking development for the company, but was not a planning condition.

It includes a ‘kiss and drop-off area’ and 40 parking spaces. A new road crossing has also been provided by Rolls‑Royce, in the absence of local authority funding.

Parking outside the March CE Primary School – like most local schools – has been problematical for many years.

The design of the new Rolls-Royce car park has incorporated a dedicated area for the school from the outset, and the company worked closely with the headteacher, parents and governors to incorporate specific requirements.

The new school car park is on schedule for completion before the end of the year.