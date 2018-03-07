Support for beachside café’s expansion plans ahead of decision

Billy’s on the Beach near Bracklesham Bay gained a swell of support when it submitted plans for an outside seating area for its popular café last year.

Now the plans are set to go before planning committee members for a final vote on whether the café can expand.

So far, Billy’s has had 44 letters of support from customers and residents, including Kay Stubbington, who said the covered decking would be great for dog walkers.

She said: “Having lived in Bracklesham for over 30 years I can honestly say Billy’s on the Beach is a much needed addition to our village.

“It has brought the village alive and is much enjoyed by both locals and visitors alike.”

Officers have recommended Chichester District Council approves the plan (EWB/17/01259/FUL) on Wednesday.

Objections included issues with access and turning for boat users on the nearby ramp but county council highways officers found the enclosed seating area would improve safety by keeping visitors close to the eatery.

The district council economic development service said the café ‘undoubtedly has a positive economic impact on the community’, serving 70,000 customers a year and employing up to 40 people.