This Lidl product may contain small pieces of glass

Lidl has recalled some salt and pepper mills after find they may contain small pieces glass.

The Kania Sea Salt Ceramic Grinders and Kania Black Peppercorns Ceramic Grinders 'present a safety risk', the Food Standards Agency has said.

The company will be putting point of sale notices in all retail stores that are selling these products. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

Customers are able to return the product to a Lidl store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

The product details are as follows:

Kania Sea Salt Ceramic Grinder

Pack size: 110g

Batch code: 9032AA, 9032BA, 9032CA, 9032CB, 9033AB, 9033AC

Best before: 2024

Kania Black Peppercorns Ceramic Grinder

Pack size: 50g

Batch code: 02/2024

Best before: 2024

No other Lidl products are known to be affected.