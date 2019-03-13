Vape shop announces move to Chichester

A new vape shop has announced it will be moving into Chichester this week.

Every Cloud Vape Shop will move into a premises in Cathedral Courtyard on Saturday (March 16), the owners have announced.

A spokesman for the store said it hoped to change decrease the number of smokers in the city.

The spokesman said: "We're always on the look out for new locations as we have been opening a new store almost every month for the last year and will continue to do so.

"Chichester is quite close to a few of our stores and we’ve always had customers coming from Chichester saying it would be great if we could open there. It’s a beautiful town with great people and there seems to be a lot of vapers and unfortunately a lot of smokers which we would like to change.

"We’ve helped thousands of people give up smoking cigarettes and want to continue with this."

The company has 14 other stores including Cosham, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and two in Portsmouth.

A pop-up streetwear shop opened in the same spot in December where the now closed Pushka Fashion Boutique was previously based.

