Call for St Wilfrid’s fundraising champs

A call is out for future fundraising champions to join in a Night to Remember for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Saturday, May 5, marks 10th anniversary of the St Wilfrid’s Hospice Moonlight Walk. The hospice is calling for support to make this a recording breaking year, by recruiting over 1,000 walkers and raising an amazing target of £100,000.

St Wilfrid’s is also giving one free entry when someone registers 10 people or more for the five or ten mile sponsored moonlit route around Chichester.

Jerry Doyle, head of fundraising at St Wilfrid’s, said: “The Moonlight Walk has always been one of the most moving and uplifting events organised by St Wilfrid’s. It has a joyous atmosphere, with participants using the event as an opportunity to remember loved ones and help raise vital funds for the Hospice.

“We want to make sure this year is an extra special, fun packed event to show our appreciation to everyone who has supported it over the years. What better way to top off the celebrations than for us all to succeed in making the night a record breaker! So let’s hit all the zeros, with 1,000 people, raising £100,000.”

Anyone over the age of 12 can take part.

Register online at www.stwh.co.uk and help to make this a night to remember.

Entry costs £16, and it is hoped that an additional £60 per person will be raised in sponsorship.

All participants will receive a T-shirt and a snack breakfast.