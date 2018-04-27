‘Campaign continues’ to save Oving traffic lights

A challenge to the impending closure of Oving’s traffic lights could be deferred for a second time by Chichester District Council’s planning committee this summer.

The application to keep the crossroads open contrary to plans for the Shopwhyke Lakes development cannot be approved after a ruling from the Secretary of State, but campaigners are still hoping to gain more time.

Last January, planning committee members agreed to give a deferral of 12 months or until an option was decided on for the A27.

With a decision still to be made on the A27 upgrade, Oving Parish Council chairman Sjoerd Schuyleman has said the Leave Oving Lights Alone group was asking for another 12 month extension.

He said the parish council had been told the application was due to go before planning committee members in June.

He said: “The campaign continues and we’re still finding out as to whether we’ll actually retain those Oving traffic lights.

“The CDC planning committee were totally confident that that was the right thing to do and I don’t think they will go back on that, I think there’s a chance the planning committee will agree to our extension.”