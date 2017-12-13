Canine Partners to host collection at salon

The reservations area of a salon is set to become the main collection point for Canine Partners this week.

On Friday, Q Hair and Beauty will host the main collection point for Canine Partners’ official street collection day in the city.

Since Monday, Q has been making a fundraising effort for the Midhurst-based assistance dog charity, celebrating its partnership with the organisation. Right through until Sunday, there are banners and collection pots in the salon with a chalkboard in the reception area showing the target for the week which is being constantly updated as the donations flow in. All the front-desk staff are sporting the distinctive Canine Partners’ t-shirts.

The aim at Q is to raise enough money to name the salon’s own canine partner by helping to pay for its training.

Jenny Dwyer-Ward, Canine Partners’ community fundraiser, said: “We are delighted to be Q Hair and Beauty’s charity of the year and we are looking forward to their Christmas fundraising week in aid of Canine Partners. The event coincides with our Christmas street collection in Chichester on December 15 and will help us to continue to transform the lives of people living with disabilities by training amazing assistance dogs.”

On Friday the charity will be using the Q salon in North Street as its Hub, the central location for its fundraising efforts in Chichester, with some of the assistance dogs popping in to Q from time to time.

Kain Lawrence, Q’s business development director, said: “Working with Canine Partners this year has been a great journey, one very close to our hearts. When the opportunity to help them raise money in Chichester arose, we knew there was a great opportunity to create a huge amount of awareness for a locally-based charity that really does change people’s lives. The target for our week-long partnership campaign is to raise enough money to be able to name our own dog, which will be trained to the highest standard right here in West Sussex. Q Hair and Beauty have a longstanding history for our charitable work, raising money for many local causes and our whole team is behind our efforts on behalf of Canine Partners, raising not just money but awareness of the marvellous work they do. Christmas is always an expensive time of year, but we aren’t looking for a fortune, even if you have a spare 50p in your pocket, quite literally every little counts.”