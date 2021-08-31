Car crash and fire among emergency incidents outside Chichester

At 6.45pm on Saturday (August 28), crews were called to a road traffic collision in Durford Lane, West Harting.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "One heavy rescue tender from Chichester was mobilised, assisted by appliances from Hampshire.

"On arrival, no persons were trapped in the vehicle and one casualty was left in the care of SECAmb (South East Coast Ambulance Service)."

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters left the scene at 8.12pm but, an hour later, were called out to another incident.

Midhurst Fire Station's team was mobilised to a commercial alarm sounding in Easebourne.

The spokesperson added: "Crews investigated the building using a thermal imagine camera and found a small electrical fire which was out on arrival."

On Sunday, just before 8.30pm, firefighters were called to a blaze in the open in Almodington Lane, Earnley.

One crew from Chichester was mobilised and found one large haystack, 'approximately 10m x 10m x 6m tall', alight.

"The haystack was allowed to burn throughout the night, with crews on scene to maintain a watching brief, " the fire service said.

"At 6.49am, the fire had burnt to a small enough size to be left unattended and a firebreak was constructed around the site.