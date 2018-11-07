Car ‘in ditch’, flooding, and collisions causing delays on Sussex roads this morning

If you are travelling in Sussex this morning (November 7), this is the latest traffic news.

There is one lane closed on the A2011 Crawley Avenue Westbound from the A2004 Northgate Avenue to A23 London Road (Tushmore Roundabout) – reportedly due to a car colliding into a ditch.

On the A27 eastbound at Patcham there has reportedly been a two-vehicle collision in Lane 2. One lane is blocked after the crash between A23 London Road to Coldean Lane (Stanmer).

Flooding on the A23 Brighton Road at Handcross south of Crawley has caused two lanes to be closed. There is said to be queueing traffic in the northbound carriageway at Handcross to Pease Pottage.

There has reportedly been two collisions on the A267 at Horam near to the May Garland pub due to flooding near Chiddingly Road.

On the A27 westbound there is queuing traffic from just after the Southerham roundabout through to the Ashcombe roundabout at Lewes.