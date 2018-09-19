Celebrations as Chichester’s Priory Park marks a special 100 years

Two weeks of fun, music and remembrance is taking place at Chichester’s Priory Park to celebrate a special centenary.
The Priory Park 100 celebrations will feature a wide range of events and activities from September 22-30, all part of commemorating the park’s past and encouraging people to re-engage with its present.
100 years ago this September the Park was given by the 7th Duke of Richmond and Gordon to the people of the city, for their leisure and as a perpetual memorial to the fallen in the First World War. Both aspects will be marked in a ten-day programme, starting with a jazz and blues opening night party and culminating in a special drum head service.
Highlights include a parachute jump by RN Raiders, a re-enactment of the 1642 Siege of Chichester, a display of vintage Rolls Royces, a record-breaking attempt at the world’s biggest teddy bears’ picnic and vintage bowls and hockey and cricket matches.
Among the highlights will be the Priory Park Centenary Cricket Match between Sussex CCC and a special Duke of Richmond’s IX from 11.30am on Saturday, September 29.
Evening events will include sky-watching with the South Downs Planetarium and also the world premiere of Chichester Community Theatre’s new play The Hawkhurst Gang by Chichester playwright Greg Mosse in the Guildhall.
Chairman of the Friends of Priory Park Richard Plowman said: “Priory Park is a rather special place right in the centre of the city. It has got a huge history from the Romans right the way through to the modern day, and we thought it was appropriate to celebrate it in a big way and also get the community to re-engage with it, with what we think of as the village green of Chichester!
“We have tried to put on events that relate back to the events that happened here. The park was very important during the Civil War. The Royalists were based there and it was attacked several times, so we are bringing along the Sealed Knot who will re-enact the siege.
“And of course, we also have the Guildhall which was a town hall. We brought back mayor-making to it this year for the first time since 1834. But it was also used as a court room. One of the most famous trials there was William Blake, but it was also the place for the trial of the Hawkhurst Gang, and we have got a special play by Greg Mosse which will re-enact that trial in the actual building it happened in.”
The festival will conclude on Sunday, September 30 with a poignant tribute to the 350 men of Chichester who gave their lives in the First World War. A drum head service will take place in the morning including the 100 choir, conducted by Emily Barden, and a waterfall of poppies, made by local schoolchildren, down the Park’s mound.
The highlights of Priory Park 100:
Friday, September 21 2018
Launch Party with Jazz in the Little Big Top, 6.30pm-10.30 pm. Live music from 6pm
Saturday, September 22 2018
Poppy display building on the Mound from 9am
Opening Ceremony at 11am
Chichester Day Hands around the Park with local organisations from 11.30am
Art in Action 10am-4pm at the Guildhall. Local artists and crafts people demonstrate their work, some on a WW1 theme
Parachute Jump at 2pm
Live music from 4pm
Sunday, September 23 2018
Sealed Knot exercises and camp activities 11am
Art in Action 10am-4pm at the Guildhall.
Siege of 1642 at 2pm: re-enactment of the Siege of Chichester with Sir Marmaduke Rawdon’s Regiment of Foote
Live music from 4pm
Monday, September 24 2018
Morning sessions of Edwardian Bowls at 11am
Afternoon Session of Edwardian Bowls at 2pm
Tuesday, September 25 2018
Astronomy in the Park at 2pm
‘Get Vocal’ Community Choir conducted by Josephine Allum at 6.30pm
Astronomy in the Park Night Sky at 9pm
Wednesday,September 26 2018
Vintage Hockey at 2pm
The Hawkhurst Gang (Play) at 7.30pm
Thursday, September 27 2018
Rolls Royce Car parade at 11 am
Rolls Royce Car Static Display 11am-4 pm
The Hawkhurst Gang (Play) at 7.30pm
Friday,September 28 2018
Board War Games in the Guildhall 11am
Chichester’s Biggest Teddy Bear Picnic at 3.30pm
Saturday,September 29 2018
Priory Park Centenery Cricket Match between Sussex CCC and the a special Duke of Richmond’s 1X from 11.30am
The Hawkhurst Gang (Play) at 3pm
The Hawkhurst Gang (Play) at 7.30pm
Sunday, September 30 2018
Drum Head Service at 11.30am
Carrier Pigeon Release at midday
The 100 Choir conducted by Emily Barden
Unveiling of Restored Plaque at 12.15pm
Evensong and Blessing of the Park at 3pm at the Guildhall
For more information visit: priorypark100.com/
See our video interview with Richard Plowman: https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/video-chichester-s-priory-park-100-starts-this-week-1-8639963