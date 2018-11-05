Chichester Beacon to be lit by Duke of Richmond for Remembrance Day

As part of a nationwide chain of 1000 beacons being lit on Remembrance Day, The Duke of Richmond will light the Chichester Beacon on the top of Trundle Hill, Goodwood has confirmed.

A Goodwood spokesman said a 'procession of torch bearers' will walk along the southern rampart of the trundle to represent the 563 lives lost from Chichester, Lavant, Westhampnett, Singleton, East and West Dean, on Sunday (November 11),

The Duke of Richmond, who will light the beacon at 7pm, said it will be an 'incredible sight' to look out across from the trundle and see all the other beacons lit around the county.

He added: “The lighting of the Chichester Beacon and procession of torch bearers will no doubt be a moving tribute to those many lives tragically lost during the First World War.

"Chichester and the villages which surround the Goodwood Estate suffered terrible losses during the conflict, and so it is very important that we remember those local people who laid down their lives."

The Goodwood spokesman added that the beacon will be located just to the south of the Iron Age hill fort on the trundle.

He added: "Goodwood itself suffered tragedy in the First World War, as career soldier Bernard Gordon Lennox, son of the 7th Duke of Richmond, died in November 1914 in the early months of trench warfare in Flanders.

"His brother, Lord Esme, was badly wounded at Ypres. The 7th Duke converted his Scottish residence, Gordon Castle, into a hospital to treat those affected by the war."

Event organiser Tim Weeks is recruiting volunteer torch bearers, stewards, drivers, first aiders and organisers to help with the event.

Anyone who is interested in getting involved can email Tim at Tim@chichesterbeacon.co.uk.

