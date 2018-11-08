Chichester bedroom fire: Sleeping elderly man saved by firefighters

A sleeping elderly man was saved by firefighters after a blaze at a home in Langdale Avenue, Chichester last night (November 7).

Gary Ball, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service station manager for Bognor, Selsey and East Wittering, said the 'fantastic actions' from initial crews helped an elderly gentleman 'wake up and escape'.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed the man had 'inhaled smoke' so was assessed and taken to St Richard's Hospital. A spokesman said his condition is 'not too serious'.

Crews were called at 9.52pm and the fire was dealt with by three engines — two from Chichester and one from Bognor, the fire service confirmed.

A fire and rescue service spokesman added: "On arrival, the fire was located in a bedroom on the first floor.

"It was extinguished using two breathing apparatus, one high pressure hose reel, and one covering jet.

"One person in the property was handed over to SECAmb. We left at 11.07pm after fitting a new smoke alarm in the property."

The fire service confirmed the previously working fire alarm was damaged by the blaze.