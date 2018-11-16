Chichester Community Coat Rack 2018: What it is, where it will be and how to donate

At today's relaunch of the Chichester's Community Coat Rack, we talked to Donna Ockenden about what it is and how people can help.

The community coat rack has returned to the portico of the Assembly Rooms in North Street. The project is very simple; those who have spare coats can donate one to the coat rack and anyone who needs one is invited to take a coat home.

Chichester Community Coat Rack launch 2018. Four Streets Project Fiona Bell with Donna Ockenden and her daughter Phoebe.

Donna Ockenden from The Four Streets Project is coordinating the scheme for its third year after it was launched in conjunction with the Observer.

She said: "We're using this as a way of the community in Chichester supporting each other, so if there are coats sitting at home that are unused, unloved, unneeded, we will re-home them for people who do really need them."

The hope is to keep the scheme running for a month or until the flow of coats stops. Then, Donna explained, she hoped everyone who needs a coat over winter has what they need.

"We're very aware that there are a lot of families in Chichester who are struggling to make ends meet and the expense of a winter coat for mums, dads and children is sometimes a step too far," she said.

"We've got a really good selection of coats and we hope to be adding to those over the next few weeks so come and have a look for a winter coat if you need one."

She said that she was 'really pleased' with how the project had started so far.

Anyone wishing to donate to the coat rack is asked to hang the coats on the rack when it is out during the day.

Bags of coats cannot be left in the portico area but donations can also be dropped off at the Observer office. Contact Anna Khoo on 01243 534153