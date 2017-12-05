Chichester’s West Street to be dug up again

West Street will be dug up again, it has been announced by West Sussex County less than a month after its contractor completed repair work on the city centre road quicker than expected.

Unexpected cracking has been found during quality control checks on the recently-resurfaced section of West Street, the county council said on Tuesday, December 5.

In late October, the road was closed to regular traffic so it could be rebuild between the Orchard Street roundabout and Tower Street.

On November 10, WSCC said contractor Balfour Beatty had finished the work in 15 days instead of the allocated three weeks.

However, samples taken and detailed analysis showed the material ‘failed to meet the exacting standards required for road building,’ WSCC said.

Bob Lanzer, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: “A huge effort was made by highways officers and our contractor, Balfour Beatty, to deliver this scheme in the centre of Chichester with as little disruption as possible.

“It’s really disappointing that, on this occasion, the quality of the materials used has let us down.

“To rectify the problems, Balfour Beatty will be organising the resurfacing of part or all of this section of West Street, at no cost to West Sussex County Council.

“While this will bring the road up to the expected standards, we apologise to residents for the additional disruption.”

Balfour Beatty is working towards carrying out the resurfacing work as soon as possible after Christmas and it is expected this can be completed over two consecutive nights, WSCC said.