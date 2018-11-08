Christmas festivities are underway for Rogate

December is fast approaching and the village of Rogate are busy preparing for this years Charity Christmas Market.

On Saturday, November 24, many are expected to attend the market at Rogate’s Village Hall from 10am to 1pm.

The fun family event is organised in aid of both local and overseas charities, and these include Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice (Sussex and South-East Hampshire), Stonepillow Recovery Service (West Sussex) and Rogate Parish Emergencies Fund.

Rogate’s Village Hall will be packed with festive stalls, activities for children, food and refreshments and Father Christmas in his grotto.

Reverend Edward Doyle, said: “The Christmas Market is a lovely, traditional village occasion, with something for everyone.

“Last year was one of our busiest yet and this time we’re hoping to attract another good crowd on the day and raise as much as possible for some extremely worthwhile causes.”

The stalls at the market will be full with a variety of Christmas related gifts, hand-made and craft items, second-hand children’s clothes, Christmas cards and various advent calendars.

There will be something at the market for all ages, with Christmas Candy Jars and the toys and games stall expected to be very popular with the younger visitors.

Amongst the stalls will also be home-made jams, chutneys, biscuits and bakes can be bought as lovely presents or to stock up at home.

Visitors can also try their luck at Bottle Tombola, Name the Bear and The Grand Raffle, where the top prize is £100 cash.

Tickets can be bought on the day or in advance from Rogate Village Stores.

For further information on the event visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Rogate-Terwick-Christmas-Market-748560248589070/.