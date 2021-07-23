Close call for casualty cut off by the tide on Aldwick beach

Inshore lifeboat crews from Selsey, as well as the Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team were tasked with rescuing the casualty.

Fortunately, the crews were informed en route that the casualty had made it safely ashore and, though wet, needed no further assistance.

Lifeboat crews from both stations were stood down and asked to return to the station.

Eastbourne RNLI. SUS-191006-155013001

In light of the incident, a spokesperson for the Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team has asked members of the public to take a number of precautions when visiting the beach, in order to make their trip as safe as possible.

They said: “Always check the tide times and heights and keep a look out for the incoming tide. Use tide timetables or a tidal prediction app like AnyTide,

“Always carry a means of calling for help on your person,

“Tell someone else where you’re going and when you’ll be back.”