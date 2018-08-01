Coastguard search for missing boys at West Wittering

The Coastguard was called in to help search for two teenage boys in West Wittering today (Wednesday).

The team was paged to a missing 16 and 17-year-old at the beach at 1.12pm.

According to Selsea Coastguard Rescue Team, three search teams were deployed and the two missing persons were found shortly after and reunited with their companions safe and well.

