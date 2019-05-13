Crews tackle two-acre woodland fire in Chichester

Three crews were called to a two-acre woodland fire at Brandy Copse in Chichester yesterday afternoon, the fire service confirmed.

Crews from East Wittering, Chichester and Bognor were called to the fire in a woodland in Brandy Hole Lane, Chichester, at 3.06pm yesterday (Sunday, May 12), the fire service said.

Firefighters found two acres of woodland on fire, which they extinguished before leaving the scene at 5.05pm.

A spokesman from East Wittering fire station said in a tweet that a ‘good stop’ from crews preventing the fire spreading any further.

