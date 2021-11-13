Speed enforcement checks were carried out on an unlit stretch of the A27, between Chichester and Emsworth, on Wednesday night (November 10).

Sussex Roads Police officer, Tom Van Der Wee, said it was a road where he has attended 'several, relatively recent fatal crashes' as well as 'daily broken down vehicles'.

He added: "In one hour we stopped three drivers at speeds of 94mph, 96mph and 135mph. Slow down!"

