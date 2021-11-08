Appeal for information after someone hit by projectile in Bognor Regis
Monday, 8th November 2021, 5:28 pm
Updated
Monday, 8th November 2021, 5:30 pm
Sussex Police have launched an appeal for information after someone was hit by a projectile in Marine Drive, Bognor Regis.
The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident, which took place at around 2.10pm today (November 8).
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information which could help police is asked to report online or call 101, quoting serial number 634 of 08/11," A Sussex Police spokesperson said.