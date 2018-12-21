Armed police at Chichester drugs raid

A man has been arrested following a raid by armed police at an address in Chichester.

Police with riot shields, helmets and guns raided a building in Kathleen Gardens off of Charles Avenue around midday today (Friday December 21).

Eighteen-year-old Harry Benham was preparing to go to work when he saw armed police outside.

Harry said: "There was a gentleman with a large rifle and they were stood outside the actual flat block. They arrive with a police dog and bought him in and a short moment later another gentleman came out.

"When I left there was still people leaving there."

Police confirmed that firearms officer were present to support the operation but added that no shots were fired and no firearms were seized.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Shortly after midday on Friday (21 December) Sussex Police officers executed drugs warrants at two addresses in Chichester, one in Charles Avenue and one in nearby Kathleen Gardens.

"A man was arrested at the Charles Avenue address on suspicion of drug offences and is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries. The investigation is at an early stage and no further information is available at present."