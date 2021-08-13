Arun District weekly crime round-up: August 13

Bognor Regis

An attempt was made to gain access to a business premises in Silverston Avenue overnight between August 8 and August 9. The police serial number is 0170 09/08/21.

A motorbike was stolen from a garden at an address in Westfield overnight between August 6 and August 7 but was later recovered by the owner. The police serial number is 0279 07/08/21.

Police

Items were stolen from a vehicle parked on Bedford Avenue overnight between August 6 and 7. The police serial number is 03 0399 07/08/21. 99 07/08/21.

A motorbike was stolen from a garden on Barton Road overnight between August 6 and 7, but was later recovered by the owner. The police serial number is 0459 07/08/21.

Stones were thrown at the windows of a property on Davenport Road overnight between August 5 and 6, causing damage. The police serial number is 0378 06/08/21.

The number plate of a car parked on Middleton Road was ripped off, causing damage, overnight between August 4 and 5. The police serial number is 1159 06/08/21.

Multiple walls in Lyon Street were damaged by having graffiti sprayed on them on August 6. The police serial number is 1212 08/08/21.

Littlehampton, Rustington and surrounding area

Children were seen inside a shed in Linden Park, Littlehampton attempting to take items from within on August 4. The police serial number is 0997 04/08/21.

On August 6, children were seen taking a child’s scooter from a garden and several items from an outbuilding. The police serial number is 0578 06/08/21.

In Arlington Crescent, East Preston, a vehicle was stolen after being parked on the road EX56XPS. The police serial number is 0450 08/08/21.

Several beach huts in Sea Road, Rustington were damaged after having graffiti sprayed on them between July 31 and August 4. The police serial number is 0592 05/08/21.

Two windows at the front of a property in Ferring Street, Ferring were smashed overnight between August 5 and 6. The police serial number is 0287 06/08/21.

A window on a residential property in Sea Lane, Ferring, was smashed overnight between August 5 and 6. The police serial number is 1486 06/08/21.

Arundel, Barnham and Surrounding Areas

In the early hours of August 2, an attempt was made to break into a residential property and a vehicle in the area of Navigation Drive, Yapton. The police serial number is 0128 02/08/21.

In the early hours of August 2, several people were seen attempting to break into cars and garages in Burndell Road, Yapton. The police serial number is 0508 02/08/21.

Bank cards were stolen from a property in Goodhew Close, Yapton overnight between July 31 and August 1 after it was entered via an attached garage. The police serial number is 0631 02/08/21.

An unlocked garage in Goodhew Close, Yapton was entered between August 1 and August 2 and a bicycle was stolen from within. The police serial number is 0822 02/08/21.

Several valuable items were stolen from a shop in High Street, Arundel after it was broken into overnight between August 5 and 6. The police serial number is 0311 06/08/21.

A vehicle parked in Park Drive, Yapton, was illegally entered overnight between August 1 and 2, but nothing was taken from within. The police serial number is 0242 02/08/21.

Change was stolen from a vehicle parked on a driveway parked in Navigation Drive, Yapton, overnight between August 1 and 2. The police serial number is 0666 02/08/21.

A vehicle parked in a car park in Mill Lane, Arundel, had its window smashed while the owner was walking their dog. The police serial number is 1051 07/08/21.