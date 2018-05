A 12-year-old boy was arrested this week for a violent offence.

Police confirmed the boy was charged with actual bodily harm (ABH) and breach of his bail conditions.

He was due to appear in court yesterday.

The boy cannot be named for legal reasons.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “We continue to tackle Anti-Social Behaviour in the Bognor and Littlehampton.

“#ZeroTolerance.”