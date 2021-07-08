Bognor boy, 15, admits to driving offences and assaulting a police officer

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, assaulted the police officer in Worthing on June 16, just days before taking cars without consent on separate occasions in Bognor Regis.

He drove the first vehicle from an address in Queensway on June 21, driving it without insurance and not in accordance with a licence through Queensway and Richmond Road. The next day, he drove another vehicle from an address on Chichester Road and drove it dangerously through Bognor, Barnham and Yapton. The boy failed to stop the vehicle when asked to do so by a uniformed constable. He pleaded guilty to all charges.

As punishment for the crimes, the boy has been subjected to a youth rehabilitation order, effective as of July 1.

He was ordered to pay £40 in compensation for the police assault and will have to obey a curfew with electronic monitoring for three months.

The curfew, effective from July 1 to 11.59pm on September 30, will force the boy to remain indoors every day from 8pm to 6am and he must attend regular appointments with a responsible officer.

On top of this, the boy has been disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for two years.