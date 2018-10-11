Bognor cafe owners ‘really let down’ after break-in

Police are investigating after a break-in at The Beach Hut in Bognor on Tuesday night.

Owners Ben and Kerry Allard discovered missing cash, ice cream and milkshake on Wednesday morning and Ben said it has been a ‘kick’ to the business.

He said: “It happened over night and they put the bar back over the door so we didn’t know it had been broken into.

“I drove past and didn’t realise but I later got a call from my wife in tears.

“It’s a bit of a kick as we’ve only owned it for a month and it has recently been painted.

“They have done a lot of damage which we will need to rectify.”

Due to the closure of the cafe as a result of the incident, Ben said they have made a ‘loss in earnings’.

He added: “We had to close on what was a nice, warm day.

“We’ve had a loss as a result, but we hope to open again on Friday.”

In a Facebook post on the cafe account, the owners said they had been ‘really let down’.

It read: “Thank you to the delightful people who broke into The Beach Hut last night.

“Can only assume it is kids as the till was taken, milkshakes and ice cream.

“Feeling really let down.”

Sussex Police confirmed the incident was being investigated, and said it would be ‘sending forensic teams to the scene’.

The spokesman added: “The call came in at 10.30am on Wednesday, reporting the theft of a kiosk.

“The padlocks on the front foor were cut and milkshake, ice cream and some cash was stolen.

“There was no CCTV.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting 365 of 10/10.