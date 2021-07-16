Bognor man arrested on suspicion of sexual communication with a child
Police have arrested a 34-year-old man from Bognor Regis on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child.
Friday, 16th July 2021
Updated
Friday, 16th July 2021, 1:08 pm
A 34 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child and causing/inciting a female under 13 to engage in sexual activity. He has been bailed subject to strict conditions while investigations continue.
Sussex police officers have asked people not to comment on or speculate about the case while investigations are ongoing.