Police are searching for a distinctive-looking quad bike stolen in Petworth.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the distinctive vehicle was taken in a burglary at a property in Bexley Hill between 1pm and 8pm on Monday, January 22.

Police are on the lookout for this camouflage quad bike, stolen from Petworth. Picture: Sussex Police

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1257 of 22/01.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.