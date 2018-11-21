Cannabis and cash 'seized' by police after drug warrant at house in Selsey

A drugs warrant was undertaken at an address in Selsey, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Cash, cannabis and an 'unidentified white powder' were seized from the property in Robinson Close on Tuesday morning (November 20), according to police.

A police spokesman added: "A drugs warrant was executed at an address in Robinson Close. The premises was secured [and] enquiries are continuing.

"If you suspect suspicious drugs activity in your area, please report this to us online at www.sussex.police.uk or by telephone on 101."

