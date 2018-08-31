Chainsaws stolen in Chidham break-in

Chainsaws, strimmers and hedge cutters have been stolen from a shed in Chidham.

Police said they received a report that 'several' tools had been stolen from a tractor shed in Chidham on Friday.

Tools stolen include three Stihl strimmers, two Stihl chainsaws, one Stihl hedge cutter, one Stihl long handled hedge cutter, one petrol disc cutter, one 18 volt De Walt cordless drill, one De Walt cordless vacuum cleaner, one Makita radio and a Makita jigsaw, a police farm watch bulletin said.

Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police online at www.sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or by calling 101, quoting serial 1058 of 25/08.