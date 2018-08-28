Chichester business owner 'fuming' after attempted break-in

A city centre business owner said he was 'furious' after an attempted break-in at his shop in North Street.

Matt Horstead, owner of Dartangan Menswear, said there was a 'few hundred pounds' in damage after a back window was smashed.

Bent bars in the boarded-up window

Dartangan had moved into the shop less than three months ago from East Street, where the shop had been for 35 years.

Matt said he believed the men had used a concrete block and a crowbar in the attempt which happened at around 10.15pm on Thursday, August 16.

He said neighbours had shouted at the men to leave and that he would be ramping up security after the incident.

"I was fuming, I didn't get any sleep. You get frustrated with being targeted and it is an extra cost and a worry.

Broken window at the back of the shop

"It's my livelihood, it's a small business and when you have incidents like that you do take it personally."

A police spokesman confirmed there had been an unsuccessful attempt to enter the rear of the shop in North Street and that nothing had been taken.

Matt added: "We're pretty resilient. Nothing surprises me with these guys – they literally try anything."

"It's business as usual for me. You can't let them win, bit of a cliché really but you have to dust yourself down and get on with it.

"Luckily there was no entrance gained and no products stolen."

