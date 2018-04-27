Child abuse inquiry issues interim report

The inquiry that exposed damning evidence of the Diocese of Chichester’s inability to properly deal with allegations of child abuse has issued an interim report.

While specific conclusions about the Diocese of Chichester will not be available until later this year, many of the interim recommendations from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) are still relevant.

Some of the more general recommendations from the inquiry concerns police officers.

The report said: “The chair and panel recommend that any police officer (or staff equivalent) who wants to progress to the chief officer cadre must first be required to: have operational policing experience in preventing and responding to child sexual abuse, andachieve accreditation in the role of the police service in preventing and responding to child sexual abuse.”

The IICSA has been looking into how far different institutions failed to protect children.

The inquiry will return to hearing evidence about the Diocese of Chichester later this summer, with a report published by the end of 2018.

The report is available on the inquiry’s website.

