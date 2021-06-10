Coastguard rescues stranded kayaker near Pagham
Coastguard teams were called to rescue a stranded kayaker near Pagham yesterday afternoon.
Coastguard teams from Littlehampton and Selsey were dispatched to rescue a stranded kayaker near Pagham yesterday afternoon.
The kayaker was part of a group which was split up and separated at sea.
The other kayakers made it safely back to the beach but, when they noticed their friend hadn’t returned, contacted the coastguard.
Lifeboat crews located the missing kayaker who was, by this point, struggling against the tide, far away from where he was supposed to be.
Despite his struggles, the lifeboat team safely escorted the kayaker back to shore and was stood down.
A spokesperson for the Selesey Coastguard urged members of the public to call 999 if they are ever in danger. “The coast and the sea can catch you out whether you are local or not,” they said.