Coastguard rescues stranded kayaker near Pagham

Coastguard teams from Littlehampton and Selsey were dispatched to rescue a stranded kayaker near Pagham yesterday afternoon.

The kayaker was part of a group which was split up and separated at sea.

The other kayakers made it safely back to the beach but, when they noticed their friend hadn’t returned, contacted the coastguard.

Call 999 and ask for the coastguard in an emergency.

Lifeboat crews located the missing kayaker who was, by this point, struggling against the tide, far away from where he was supposed to be.

Despite his struggles, the lifeboat team safely escorted the kayaker back to shore and was stood down.