Crime round-up: Police investigate spate of catalytic converter thefts across the Chichester district

• Chichester bypass, Stockbridge – Overnight between January 12 and 13, a container was entered by breaking off the lock and forcing entry. #

Two motorcycles were stolen from the inside of the container. Serial 0269 – 13/01/22.

• Oving Road, Chichester – Overnight between January 12 and 13, a vehicle was broken into, an untidy search took place and a sat nav was stolen from within. Serial 1096 – 13/01/22.

• Westgate Leisure Centre, Chichester – During the afternoon of January 14, a vehicle had its catalytic converter stolen whilst parked in the car park. Serial 1072 – 14/01/22.

• Westgate Leisure Centre, Chichester – During the morning of January 14, a vehicle had its catalytic converter stolen whilst parked in the car park. Serial 0809 – 17/01/22.

• Chichester College, Chichester - During the morning of January 17, a vehicle had its catalytic converter stolen whilst parked in the car park. Serial 1339 – 17/01/22.

• Itchenor Green, Chichester – During the morning of January 11, a vehicle had its rear window smashed and several hand tools stolen from within. Serial 0248 – 12/01/22.

• Hammer Lane, Haslemere – In the early hours of January 12, a shed was broken into by forcing a lock off the door. Nothing reported stolen. Serial 0664 – 12/01/22.

• Cocking, Singleton – During the afternoon of January 11, a vehicle had its rear window smashed whilst the owner was out walking. Items stolen included a bank cards, cash and paperwork. Serial 0880 – 11/01/22.

• Iping Lane, Midhurst – During the morning of January 16, an unattended vehicle had its rear window smashed and a purse was stolen including debit cards and cash. Serial 0409 – 16/01/22.