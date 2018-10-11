Drink driving arrest after A27 collision

A 30-year-old man is in police custody after a collision on the A27 this morning (Thursday), police confirmed.

Police said emergency services were called to the incident at Fishbourne roundabout at around 8.50am.

A police spokesman said: “The collision involved two vehicles and the westbound carriageway was closed until about 10.30am.

“No-one was seriously injured.

“A 30-year-old man from Goring was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and remains in custody.”

According to travel reports, the collision involved a car and a van and blocked one lane on the A27 westbound from Fishbourne roundabout this morning, causing severe delays.