Driver arrested after collision on Chichester A27

Police were called to the A27 eastbound in Chichester at about 11.40apm on Tuesday (December 7).

The driver and passengers of the vehicle (pictured) escaped with only minor injuries, police said, and the driver of another vehicle was arrested after making a drugs test.

Posting the news on social media, a spokesman for Sussex Police: "#A27 eastbound #Chichester Approx 1140hrs 7th Dec Thankfully the occupants of this vehicle only had minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was detained after failing a drugs test. #OpDragonfly #CG742 #CW164"