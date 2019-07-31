Driver flees scene of collision involving six parked vehicles in Selsey

Sussex Police is seeking information after a driver fled the scene of a collision in Selsey on Monday night.

Police said officers responded to reports of a car colliding with six parked vehicles in East Street at around 9.50pm.

Police

A spokesperson said: "The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

"Officers attended the location and conducted an area search but the driver was not found.

"Anyone with information is asked to report online or by calling 101 quoting 1637 of 29/0."

