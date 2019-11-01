Former owner of Rogate pub pleads not guilty to contravening food safety and hygiene provisions

The former business owner of a pub in Rogate has pleaded not guilty to contravening food safety and hygiene provisions.

Andrew Standen, 53, pleaded not guilty to nine charges of contravening/failing to comply with EU provision concerning food safety and hygiene at Rogate, Petersfield, in a case brought by Chichester District Council.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Standen, who previously gave his address as The Horseshoe Inn in Arddleen, Powys, told Worthing Magistrates' Court this afternoon (Friday, November 1) he was no longer living there but was still in care of the pub.

Five of the charges were dated October 3, 2018, while four were dated October 22, 2018, on the charge sheet.

These include the accusation that he failed to ensure food premises were kept clean and maintained in good repair and condition, according to the document.

Last month, a spokesman for Chichester District Council confirmed the alleged offences took place at the White Horse pub in East Street, Rogate.

The offences do not relate to the current business owners, the spokesman confirmed.

Standen's company Standen Leisure Holdings has also been charged with 12 counts of contravening/failing to comply with EU provision concerning food safety and hygiene at Rogate, Petersfield, according to the charge sheet.

Five of these charges were dated October 3, 2018, while four were dated October 22, 2018, on the document. The remaining three are dated back to January 7, 2019

Having pleaded not guilty to all charges, both against him and his company, Standen, who was not represented by a solicitor today, will next appear at Horsham Magistrates' Court for a two-day trial on February 24 and 25.