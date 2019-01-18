Helen Slaughter appeal: Husband reaches out for a 'wonderful mum'

The husband of missing Barnham woman Helen Slaughter has reached out for her to make contact after a possible sighting last month.

Ken Slaughter said he visited George Eliot Hospital in Nuneaton, Warwickshire after police said they were following a line of enquiry that Helen checked in to the accident and emergency department of the hospital on December 30.

CCTV picture of the last time Helen was seen leaving her home

Helen was last seen on CCTV leaving her home in Barnham at around 6am on November 1 2017. She was 49 at the time she went missing.

The visit to find out more information about the woman seen at the hospital proved unsuccessful, but Ken his family remain hopeful.

He said: "The first picture I saw, someone told me she looks a bit fatter but the lady [on the CCTV] is dressed in layers. One picture looks just like Helen. Helen always wore a woolly hat in winter. The lady has the right hair and is wearing glasses and it is the sort of jacket that Helen would wear — there are a lot of similarities.

"She could be anywhere."

Ken said Helen had worried about a lot of things in her life including about the welfare of her pony, Biena. Helen became concerned the Austrian Haflinger would have to be put down after developing a disease in its hoof, Ken said he believes the prospect of losing the horse was the 'last straw' for Helen.

"We have kept the pony here, we have got a sharer who helps with the cost and her daughter rides on the pony. It is being well looked after but I can't tell Helen. That is what she was worried about — it's fine. I hope she does know it.

"I have been writing to GP practices across the country and missing person posters I am sending across the country."

Ken wants Helen to know that the horse is healthy, and is being ridden four days a week. He said: "If she could see her, Helen would be so pleased at the condition Biena is in and how she is being cared for. We send our love up to her and we all want her to get back in touch."

Helen's three sons, Tom, Jack and Seth are all remaining hopeful but are 'deeply concerned', Ken said.

He continued: "We are all worried for but we just keep hoping. The help has been good but we have got no clues but this time we found a clue and the police contacted each other, putting out appeals and they are working together like that. The police couldn't say that it is Helen.

"I'm not 100 per cent it is her but I'm not 100 per cent it isn't."

Ken said while Helen did used to have a family member in Warwickshire, he believes there is no link.

If you have any information, please call PC Notton from the Missing Persons Team at Sussex Police on 101.