Giuileano Dangiolo, 40, of Willow Way, Aldwick, was fined £146 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broyle Road, Chichester, on December 18, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Helder Rodrigues de Abreu, 26, of Glencathara Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £440 and must pay £102 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after being found guilty of driving without insurance in Oldlands Way, Bognor Regis, on October 28, 2020. She was fined £293 after being found guilty of failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle Oldlands Way, Bognor Regis, on October 28, 2020. She was fined £293 after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention in Oldlands Way, Bognor Regis, on October 28, 2020. Her driving licence was endorsed with seven points. She was also found guilty of failing to report an accident in Oldlands Way, Bognor Regis, on October 28, 2020, no separate penalty.

Graham Gosnell, 31, of Macklin Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after being found guilty of resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Bognor Regis on September 23, 2020.

Andrew Goldby, 60, of Harfield Court, Lyon Street, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £22 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting seeking to engage in an activity regulated by the Safeguarding Vulnerable Groups Act 2006 by applying for an occupation as a carer with vulnerable adults, despite being barred, in Bognor Regis on October 1, 2019.