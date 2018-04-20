HM Courts Service: Results list for April 13 to 19, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from April 13 to 19.

Chanice Hammond, 22, of Lennox Road, Chichester, was given a community order with six-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 9pm to 7am, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting four charges of assault by beating on Bognor Regis Pier on December 9, 2017; two charges of assaulting a police constable in the execution of their duty in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on December 10, 2017. She must pay each victim £40 compensation, a total of £240, plus £85 victim surcharge, £100 costs.

Michael Borg, 26, of Pevensey Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in High Street, Bognor Regis, on October 3, 2017.

Daniel Chiva, 33, of Crescent Road, Bognor Regis was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in High Street, Bognor Regis, on October 18, 2017.

Romans Cobrevics, 41, of London Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting dropping chewing gum and leaving it in on the ground beside a car in Morrisons car park, Littlehampton, on October 16, 2017.

Daniel Connelly, 29, of Lennox Road, Chichester, was fined £96 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting being the registered owner of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements in Chichester on August 16, 2017.

Elana Dumitru, 32, of River Farm, River, Petworth, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Littlehampton, on October 25, 2017.

Gheorghe Dumitru, 39, of River Farm, River, Petworth, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Littlehampton, on October 25, 2017.

Malcolm Joyce, 59, of The Wadeway, Selsey, was fined £83 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Lower Street, Fittleworth, on July 26, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Ruth Matthews, 52, of Baxendale Road, Chichester, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in the car park in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on October 25, 2017.

Clague Mayger, 34, of Wood Hill Way, Felpham, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in High Street, Bognor Regis, on October 10, 2017.

Darius Paciukavi, 25, of Argyle Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in Station Road, Bognor Regis, on October 20, 2017.

Krzysztof Szwaja, 55, of Binsted Lane, Binsted, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground at Littlehampton Railway Station on October 9, 2017.

Vitalija Vasiliauskaite, 27, of Salisbury House, The Steyne, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in Franciscan Way, Littlehampton, on October 25, 2017.

Philip Divers, 26, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £1,116 and must pay £111 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting producing cannabis in Ford on or about June 1 to June 26, 2017.

READ MORE

Increase in arsons across West Sussex last year

Roof torn off double-decker bus in Emsworth after railway ‘bridge strike’

Volunteer hub to help serve Lavant after councils cut back