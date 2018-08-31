HM Courts Service: Results list for August 24 to 29, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 24 to 29, 2018.

Ian McPhee, 33, of Arun Road, Billingshurst, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £930 costs, after being found guilty of drink-driving (113mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Broadford Bridge Road, Pulborough, on January 12, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Trixie Marchant, 53, of Magnolia Way, Fleet, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £480 costs, after admitting navigating a speedboat at a speed exceeding eight knots, contrary to Chichester Harbour Conservancy bylaws, in Chichester Harbour on April 14, 2018.

Anthony Mears, 64, of Addison Way, Bognor Regis, was fined £153 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit in Long Hill, Lower Beeding, on November 10, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Bradley Membrey, 35, of Malvern Way, Bognor Regis, was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on July 29, 2018. He was given a six-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting damaging clothing and bags in Bognor Regis on July 29, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Owen Richards, 27, of Saxon Close, Horndean, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (20mg of cocaine per litre of blood) on the A286 Henley Hill, Easebourne, on February 18, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for two years. He also admitted drug-driving (800mg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood) on the A286 Henley Hill, Easebourne, on February 18, 2018, no separate penalty.

