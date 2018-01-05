HM Courts Service: Results list for December 29, 2017, to January 4, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from December 29, 2017, to January 4, 2018.

Marc Clements, 42, of Woodfield Close, Tangmere, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting driving without insurance at Oving Crossroads on July 21, 2017. He was fined £100 and disqualified from driving for 12 months after admitting driving without due care and attention at Oving Crossroads on July 21, 2017. He was fined £100 after admitting failing to stop following an accident at Oving Crossroads on July 21, 2017, in which he hit a motorcycle, causing personal injury and damage.

Daniel Lewis, 35, of Hampshire Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting jointly stealing generators from Bovis Homes, Worthing, on March 14, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Jack Brett, 25, of Solway Close, Littlehampton, was fined £173 and must pay £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on December 9, 2017. He must also pay £50 compensation for a second charge of assault by beating in Chichester on December 9, 2017, no separate penalty.

Jack Lane, 21, of Maple Gardens, Bognor Regis, was fined £160 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (256ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Rossalyn Close, Pagham, on September 24, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Mark Mercer, 31, of Spierbridge Road, Storrington, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £150 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, after admitting damaging a window in Bognor Regis on December 12, 2017.

Tommy Baylis, 19, of Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (88mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Avenue De Chartres, Chichester, on December 11, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months. He was fined £100 after admitting driving without insurance.

Charmaine Harbour, 27, of The Hatchingtan, Burdenshott Road, Guildford, was fined £25 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Chichester on December 14, 2017.

Krzysztof Matlewski, 44, of Queen Square, Glamis Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (81mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Marsh Lane, Merston, on December 10, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He was also fined £150 after admitting driving without the correct licence and fined £150 after admitting driving without insurance.

Peter Ovenell, 33, of The Halt, Hambrook, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, on December 10, 2017; damaging a Sussex Police vehicle at Chichester Custody Centre on December 10, 2017; assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty at Chichester Custody Centre on December 10, 2017; and possessing cannabis in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, on December 10, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

James Pache, 39, c/o Kenilworth Road, Bognor Regis, must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing amphetamine in Bognor Regis on October 2, 2017. He also admitted possessing cannabis and possessing a lock knife in London Road, Bognor Regis, on October 2, 2017, no separate penalty.

Timothy Sheppard, 41, of Highfield Road, Bognor Regis, was given two-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing a toothbrush worth £89.99 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on December 12, 2017. He admitted breaching a suspended sentence order and was dealt with for the four original offences, receiving a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with four-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for assault by beating in Bognor Regis on July 5, 2016; a two-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for stealing meat worth £45.07 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on July 5, 2017; an eight-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for assault by beating in Bognor Regis on September 19, 2016; and an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for burglary and theft of £38 cash in Bognor Regis on September 19, 2016.

Jan Zlobinski, 63, of Amberley Drive, Bognor Regis, was fined £576 and must pay £58 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (104mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Amberley Road, Bognor Regis, on December 10, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Craig Smith, 35, of Cohen Close, Aldingbourne, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Sompting Road, Worthing, on December 16, 2017. He must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kim Donovan, 55, of Haydock Avenue, Northolt, was fined £140 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (67mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Mill Lane, Selsey, on October 16, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Callam Dunbar, 22, of Holders Close, Billingshurst, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Fulfords Hill, Slinfold, on June 14, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Mihail Ropot, 31, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £340 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in High Street, Bognor Regis, on December 2, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.