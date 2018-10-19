HM Courts Service: Results list for October 12 to 18, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from October 12 to 18, 2018.

Anna Fernandez, 51, of Mons Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £138 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, on November 29, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Terry Bradbury, 48, of Sandymount Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting drink-driving (115mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Chichester Road, North Bersted, on September 28, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Adrian Thorpe, 69, of Chestnut Grove, Bognor Regis, was fined £280 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (51mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Flansham Park, Bognor Regis, on September 30, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Andrew Whitehouse, 26, of Emsworth Road, Thorney Island, Emsworth, was fined £596 and must pay £59 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (99mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Thorney Road, Emsworth, on September 29, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Craig Richardson, 43, of Frandor Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £536 and must pay £53 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on December 29, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Alec Howlett, 49, of Angmering Park, Angmering, was fined £475 and must pay £47 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required in Chichester on July 19, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He was also fined £150 after admitting failing to stop when required by a police constable in Littlehampton on July 19, 2018.

