Lavant volunteers’ tools stolen

Thieves ‘shredded’ a solid metal lock to steal power tools belonging to Lavant Volunteers on Monday night.

Up to £3,000 worth of tools were taken from a metal container of equipment the volunteers use to make the village a better place.

It comes just after the parish embarked on the construction of a new storage building for the volunteers’ equipment to keep it safe.

Adrian Blades, who runs the Lavant Volunteers, said: “They shredded where the locks were with professional tools and went through the locks, pushed all the bigger equipment out and then took all the power tools.”

Volunteer Robert Newman said the timing was all the more unfortunate for the upcoming annual fete as the group had had to borrow equipment to get the village looking its best.

He said the reaction to the news had been ‘amazing’ with residents offering to help.

He said: “The general public have been fantastic.”

Witnesses are asked to contact Sussex Police on 101.

Alternatively they can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference WEB-U34-2V9-CWE