Longford Road closed as police arrest man suspected of making death threats

Police attended a property on Longford Road at around 10.34 this morning, arresting a 52-year-old man on suspicion of making threats to kill and sending via public communication a message an offensive/ indecent/obscene/ menacing message.

When officers arrived at the scene, they established a temporary road closure as a safety precaution, but it has since been lifted and a spokesperson has said there is no cause for concern to the wider public.