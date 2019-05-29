Man attempts to sexually assault teenager in Selsey

Police are investigating after a man reportedly attempted to sexually assault a teenage girl in Selsey this morning.

The victim is reported to have been approached by an unknown man who attempted to sexually assault her in an alley way between Manor Road and Manor Lane around 8.20am.



A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "The victim managed to get away unharmed, and is currently receiving the support she needs at this time."



Police are conducting enquiries in the area, and anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Westhead.