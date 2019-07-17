Man sought following purse theft at Chichester Waitrose

Police are looking to speak with a man following the theft of a purse from awoman in Waitrose Chichester.

Police believe the man may have important information about the theft.

Anyone who recognises the man or who may have information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 542 of 15/06.

The woman, who was with her elderly mother and her carer, was in Waitrose in Via Ravenna between 5.40pm and 6.30pm on Friday, June 14, when her purse was stolen from inside a bag that she had on her shopping trolley.

In the purse was £40 in cash and bank cards belonging to the woman and her mother, which were subsequently used contactlessly at various locations in the city to a value of more than £100.

