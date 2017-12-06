Men jailed for Woolbeding burglary after CCTV appeal helps identify suspects

Two burglars have been jailed for a break-in in Woolbeding after help from members of the public.

Police said a social media appeal with CCTV footage quickly led to the identification and arrest of Clifford Scott, 43, and Stuart Austin, 42, who burgled a house in Linch Road on August 14.

On Friday, November 24, the men were sentenced at Guildford Crown Court after pleading guilty to stealing a Samsung Galaxy Tablet, a Kindle Fire and a quantity of cash and jewellery, police said.

A police spokesman said a large amount of stolen property had been recovered during the operation and would be returned to its owners.

He said Stuart Austin, 42, unemployed, of Honeysuckle Lane, Headley Down, Hampshire, and Clifford Scott, 42, unemployed, of Ladygate Drive, Grayshott, Surrey, received a 16-month prison sentence for burglary dwelling and theft.

Austin also received a 12-month prison sentence for receiving stolen goods, to run concurrently.

Georgina Matthews, 37, unemployed of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods and was given a deferred sentence until May 18, 2018, with the conditions of committing no offences and engaging with a drugs team.

Detective Constable Jon Berisford of the Community Investigation Team said: “Thanks to excellent CCTV footage obtained and the quick actions by the victim in this case, the vehicle and offenders involved in this residential burglary were identified.

“This lead to the execution of a successful search warrant with the assistance of Hampshire Police.

“Through close cooperation with both Hampshire and Surrey forces, a large amount of stolen property was recovered which will be returned back to its rightful owners.

“The strength of the evidence obtained led to guilty pleas from all three offenders.”